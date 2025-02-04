Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, February 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Family seeks justice after DNA from unidentified remains matches decades-old cold case

More than two decades of heartache and unanswered questions are slowly coming to the surface for the Rutledge family, as they finally receive crucial updates about the disappearance of their son, Marcus.

‘We belong here': A day without immigrants rally in Nashville

“A Day Without Immigrants” is a movement calling on immigrants to stay home from work and close their businesses. The purpose is to showcase the contributions of the immigrant community in this country.

Proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico paused after countries agree to tougher border security measures

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the proposed tariffs between the U.S. and Canada will be paused for 30 days.

Trudeau posted a statement on X following his conversation with President Donald Trump.

