Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, March 18

Downtown Nashville on May 25, 2022.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Stranded NASA astronauts expected to return to Earth on Tuesday

U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams could be back on Earth as soon as Tuesday.

The pair has been in space for nearly 300 days due to issues with the spacecraft they arrived in: Boeing's Starliner.

Tennessee lawmakers push for constitutional amendment to restrict bail in violent crime cases

Tennessee is grappling with a growing concern over individuals charged with serious crimes, including murder, who are out on bond and continuing to commit violent offenses.

In response, state lawmakers have introduced a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at restricting bail for individuals accused of the most violent crimes.

Veteran calls for help while road work surrounds his restaurant

A family's restaurant has been presented with a hurdle. In fear of having to close, they've turned to the help of a community.

You can read these stories and more on our homepage!

Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.

-Lelan Statom

