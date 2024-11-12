Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, November 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Nashville couple arrested in Clarksville after allegedly killing man in Donelson

A man and a woman have been arrested after they allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old outside of a rental home in Donelson in August.

Family on disability and fixed income scammed out of home

Too often devious scams target those who can least afford it.

A Lebanon family faces homelessness after losing thousands on a bogus rental. They believe they were targeted because of their desperate situation.

Ferrari runs into food trailer business causing $200K in damages, dealer says

A Ferarri and four food trailers are at the center of a crazy crash at a property on Murfreesboro Pike.

Management at Nilecraft Food Trailers said a luxury sports car ran into their lot, and the driver got away with someone else's help.

