Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, November 19

Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson arrested in Williamson County

Johnson was charged with possession of drugs and speeding, according to the Mobile Patrol app. The district attorney's office overseeing Williamson County confirmed the arrest, but wouldn't confirm the charges. His bond was $5,000.

Aiming to 'radicalize Main Street,' Christian nationalists set sights on tiny Jackson County, Tennessee

They want to go back to an America before the civil rights movement "ruined everything." They want to kick out legal immigrants even if they became U.S. citizens decades ago. And they want to put women back where they think they belong.

Suspect shot in the leg, buttocks during Metro officer-involved shooting early Tuesday

A man was shot in the leg and buttocks and no officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Nashville.

