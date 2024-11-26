Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, November 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

'This town is not for them.' Residents react to white Christian nationalists moving to Tennessee

As word spread across Jackson County, a gathering of friends quickly grew into an impromptu town hall.

One woman, with her freshly coiffed hair, rushed over after hearing about the gathering at the local beauty salon, as did the owners of two restaurants and the coffee shop that all sit on the east side of the Gainesboro town square.

Benton County could run out of water by this afternoon due to deadly crash involving toxic chemicals

The town of Camden and all of Benton County could run out of water by this afternoon due to a crash involving toxic chemicals.

Her son came to TSU on a full-ride scholarship. The school now wants money back.

Just this week, we learned Tennessee State University's financial aid director resigned in September along with other team members.

Parents and students at TSU are feeling uncertain about the future of the historically Black college.

