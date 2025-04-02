Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, April 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Proposal would expand free school meals to thousands more Tennessee students in need

There's a lot of work to do before hundreds of hungry students have lunch in the cafeteria at Crestview Elementary School in Springfield.

This Tuesday, the cafeteria staff is serving chicken drumsticks with a sweet chili ramen bowl, yogurt parfait, sweet glazed carrots or fruit, and milk.

Second Harvest Food Bank hit with cuts as federal government makes changes

Federal aid cuts have come to Middle Tennessee - this time landing on the doorstep of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

News Channel 5's Carrie Sharp learned Tuesday the non-profit will see a 30% reduction in aid from the USDA in the next quarter which amounts to 700,000 pounds of food, worth $600,000.

Storm 5 Alert forecasted for Wednesday night into Thursday evening

We are in the heart of severe weather season, and this week is full of severe weather chances.

As our system from Sunday night into Monday morning moves out, we have already turned our focus to another Storm 5 Alert for Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!