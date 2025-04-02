Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, April 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
Proposal would expand free school meals to thousands more Tennessee students in need
There's a lot of work to do before hundreds of hungry students have lunch in the cafeteria at Crestview Elementary School in Springfield.
This Tuesday, the cafeteria staff is serving chicken drumsticks with a sweet chili ramen bowl, yogurt parfait, sweet glazed carrots or fruit, and milk.
Second Harvest Food Bank hit with cuts as federal government makes changes
Federal aid cuts have come to Middle Tennessee - this time landing on the doorstep of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
News Channel 5's Carrie Sharp learned Tuesday the non-profit will see a 30% reduction in aid from the USDA in the next quarter which amounts to 700,000 pounds of food, worth $600,000.
Storm 5 Alert forecasted for Wednesday night into Thursday evening
We are in the heart of severe weather season, and this week is full of severe weather chances.
As our system from Sunday night into Monday morning moves out, we have already turned our focus to another Storm 5 Alert for Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
You'll love her and you'll love to hate her! Meet Trashley: the bad girl of Nashville littering. She stars in a new campaign that's a throwback to an anti-litter movement from years past. Her role has been reimagined by NDOT as a fast-paced, Dukes of Hazzard-style wrecking ball of a lady. You'll find yourself cracking up as you meet the actress behind Trashley and hear how she landed the role of Queen of Trash.
-Rebecca Schleicher