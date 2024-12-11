Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, December 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

School districts are experiencing delays due to winter weather

Two counties are experiencing delays due to winter weather in the area!

On Sebastian's 16th birthday, authorities share new details on the missing teen

For the first time in months, authorities provided an update on Sebastian Rogers, explaining the latest in a case so many are closely following.

This past weekend marked his 16th birthday, coming almost 10 months after Sebastian disappeared. The Amber Alert remains active.

'Give the land a voice:' Farmer preserves 300 acres of land forever from development

It can be a controversial statistic being that Tennessee ranks among the top in the nation of states losing farmland to development.

The state is on track to lose 2 million acres of farmland by 2027, according to data from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. However, a farmer in Marshall County has taken steps to protect his land forever.

