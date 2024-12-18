Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, December 18

Downtown Nashville evening skyline
WTVF
Downtown Nashville evening skyline
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Two pets were killed, four families were displaced following a fire at the Timber Lake Condominiums

Officials received the call around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found one person was inside the building and couldn't get out.

Firefighters went inside to save him.

28 enslaved people's graves discovered at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage

It’s a popular place that thousands visit each year to learn about Nashville’s history. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage provides a glimpse of the former president’s life. But there’s more to be discovered.

Sipping on cocoa this season? Consumer Reports says to be careful!

Nothing says winter comfort like a steaming cup of hot chocolate, but you’ll want to choose your hot cocoa mix wisely, after Consumer Reports found concerning levels of lead in some popular hot chocolate brands.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Middle Tennessee nurses collect donations for Hurricane Helene victims

Another example of how one person can truly make a difference. And the best part - we all can help! As a nurse, Laura handles emergencies every day. But nothing could prepare her for the emergency that brought her hometown to its knees. From her current home in Tennessee, she's mobilizing aid and supplies for Helene survivors and is helping make their recovery easier and their holidays brighter. I hope you take a moment to watch her story - you might even feel inspired to lend a helping hand.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Nashville Preds to simulcast on NewsChannel 5