Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, December 18

Two pets were killed, four families were displaced following a fire at the Timber Lake Condominiums
Officials received the call around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found one person was inside the building and couldn't get out.
Firefighters went inside to save him.
28 enslaved people's graves discovered at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage
It’s a popular place that thousands visit each year to learn about Nashville’s history. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage provides a glimpse of the former president’s life. But there’s more to be discovered.
Sipping on cocoa this season? Consumer Reports says to be careful!
Nothing says winter comfort like a steaming cup of hot chocolate, but you’ll want to choose your hot cocoa mix wisely, after Consumer Reports found concerning levels of lead in some popular hot chocolate brands.
Another example of how one person can truly make a difference. And the best part - we all can help! As a nurse, Laura handles emergencies every day. But nothing could prepare her for the emergency that brought her hometown to its knees. From her current home in Tennessee, she's mobilizing aid and supplies for Helene survivors and is helping make their recovery easier and their holidays brighter. I hope you take a moment to watch her story - you might even feel inspired to lend a helping hand.
-Rebecca Schleicher