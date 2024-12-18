Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, December 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Two pets were killed, four families were displaced following a fire at the Timber Lake Condominiums

Officials received the call around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found one person was inside the building and couldn't get out.

Firefighters went inside to save him.

28 enslaved people's graves discovered at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage

It’s a popular place that thousands visit each year to learn about Nashville’s history. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage provides a glimpse of the former president’s life. But there’s more to be discovered.

Sipping on cocoa this season? Consumer Reports says to be careful!

Nothing says winter comfort like a steaming cup of hot chocolate, but you’ll want to choose your hot cocoa mix wisely, after Consumer Reports found concerning levels of lead in some popular hot chocolate brands.

