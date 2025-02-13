Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, February 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Goodwill's free classes help Brentwood mom unlock the world of data analytics

Right now, Janet Curiel's life is pretty busy.

She's homeschooling three of her five children, and working remotely full-time.

Antioch Middle School student charged after making threats about guns

Metro Police charged a student from Antioch Middle this week for making threats about guns.

MNPD officials said a 12-year-old Antioch Middle School student was taken into custody on Tuesday charged in Juvenile Court with making a false report.

Fire departments reach mutual aid agreement one week after house fire

Just a week ago, Ray Rainey watched flames take over his home.

"Get a big truck here with a hose on the Jeep on fire and pull it out of the garage, didn't happen that way," said Rainey. "They did the best they could but it was too late."

Although Rainey has a Hendersonville fire station close by, 45 minutes passed before anyone showed up.

Wilson County Rotary Clubs donate 100,000th book to local schools

It takes a village! Hats off to the Wilson County Rotary clubs for investing in our kids in such a tangible way. Putting 100,000 books in the hands of little learners is something to celebrate. I love that they store the books in a bank vault — they truly are priceless!

-Carrie Sharp

