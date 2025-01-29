Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, January 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Antioch High School students return to class and protest for gun reform and mental health measures

A number of students at Antioch High School voiced their grief and frustration with an organized walkout and rally outside the school.

The shooting less than a week ago left two teens dead, Dayana Escalante, 16, and the shooter himself.

We have read the Tennessee voucher bill. Here is what we know.

A bill filed for educational vouchers for Tennessee students has transitioned for a special session, finally mapping out the funding for how the initiative would even work.

Family mourns 1-year-old baby killed in domestic-related shooting

A 1-year-old boy, Jeriko Logue, has become the latest victim of gun violence after police say he was shot multiple times by his mother's boyfriend, Marquavious Hampton, on Jan. 27.

