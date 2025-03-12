Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, March 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

New questions arise as outgoing Nashville General Hospital CEO in his final days on the job

The CEO of Nashville General Hospital's last day on the job will be Friday and Dr. Joseph Webb is not going out on a high note as the controversy surrounding the longtime head of Nashville General Hospital continues to grow.

Southwest Airlines ending free checked bags policy starting May 28

Beginning May 28, Southwest Airlines will no longer be able to say bags fly free for everyone.

Only Southwest's most elite Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and passengers who book their top-tier Business Select fares will receive two free checked bags.

IRS layoffs and lease terminations, including the closing of the Franklin office, could impact this tax season

You probably know the saying. Nothing in life is certain except death and taxes.

What's different about this tax season, however, is the uncertainty surrounding the Internal Revenue Service.

The new administration's Department of Government Efficiency has laid off more than 7,000 IRS employees so far. President Donald Trump's hiring freeze means no new roles at the IRS can be filled. And that's not all.

