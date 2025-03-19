Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, March 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Astronauts splash down, ending a prolonged 9-month stay on the International Space Station

Two U.S. astronauts who made a protracted stay aboard the International Space Station after their spacecraft malfunctioned returned to Earth Tuesday.

The capsule bringing astronauts Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth splashed down off the coast of Florida Tuesday evening, ending a nine-month mission.

Lawmakers consider making changes to student testing, teacher pay. But advocates have concerns

For years, education advocates have said that teachers need to be paid more and students need to be tested less.

There are two pieces of legislation that hope to do just that. But not everyone is on board.

'They knew they had to address it.' Veterans group frustrated property tax relief program is going underfunded

As a small token of gratitude, Tennessee gives fully disabled veterans a break on their local property taxes.

In 2023, close to 43,000 disabled veterans and their spouses were reimbursed.

But it's recently come to light that the property tax relief program is running out of money.

You can read these stories and more on our homepage!

Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.

-Lelan Statom

