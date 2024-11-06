Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, November 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday!

Donald Trump projected to win presidential election, beating VP Kamala Harris

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ have projected that Donald Trump will win the presidential election, marking a return to power for the Republican.

Nashville voters overwhelmingly approve Mayor's transit plan

Nashville voters overwhelmingly approved Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transportation plan on Tuesday. Early voting results show a big lead for the mayor's transit referendum.

Man arrested after trying to destroy power grid in Nashville

A Columbia man is charged with trying to use a drone to take down a power facility in Nashville.

