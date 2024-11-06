Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, November 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday!
Donald Trump projected to win presidential election, beating VP Kamala Harris
Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ have projected that Donald Trump will win the presidential election, marking a return to power for the Republican.
Nashville voters overwhelmingly approve Mayor's transit plan
Nashville voters overwhelmingly approved Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transportation plan on Tuesday. Early voting results show a big lead for the mayor's transit referendum.
Man arrested after trying to destroy power grid in Nashville
A Columbia man is charged with trying to use a drone to take down a power facility in Nashville.
I am so inspired by Sheila Gann's love for her husband and her resilience. Anyone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer's knows how cruel this disease is - not only for the patient but also for those who love and care for them. Mike and Sheila clearly had a remarkable love story, and she is now honoring that in the most beautiful way. Thanks to Forrest Sanders for sharing their story.
-Carrie Sharp