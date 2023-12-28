Here's a look at what laws will be going into effect in the new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a busy year on Capitol Hill and a lot of bills were passed, some focusing on gun, food and driving safety.

Several are important to keep in mind as the clock strikes at midnight, including one law that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

SB0258 passed early this year requires breathalyzers installed in cars of people convicted of a DUI to be equipped with GPS technology. This will allow officials to keep track of cars when they're turned on, requiring a breath test or if someone tries to skip a test — but won't continuously track.

For food safety, permits will now be needed to prepare food on site at Farmers Markets because of SB1049. The goal is for everyone to use improved methods for things like food prep, temp control and disposal.

As for the big topic of gun safety, several passed during the special session on school safety in August which includes strengthening TBI background checks, $50 million to mental health facilities and $30 million to state colleges for security upgrades.

Also part of that session, another law passed that's new but went into effect last month which makes firearm devices such as safe storage equipment tax-free.