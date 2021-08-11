Here's how much Amazon has invested in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon released data Wednesday morning that illustrates just how much the company has invested in Nashville and Tennessee during the last decade.

Since 2010, the company reported it had spent $13 billion on infrastructure in the state. That also includes 25,000 full- and part-time jobs created since the final quarter in 2020.

Currently, Tennessee has thousands of jobs with Amazon open, including some in Nashville.

"We have multiple facilities from Knoxville to Memphis," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide economic development. "We have invested $6.2 billion in the last decade with thousands of jobs. Those jobs start with minimum wage of $15 an hour, and they come with full benefits on day one."

When pressed if the company would expand further in the state, Sullivan said the business climate of Tennessee was right for the company.

"What I can say is that Tennessee has been a long time partner with us. The business family climate of the state will lends itself for additional opportunities for investment."

The footprint of Amazon in Tennessee



Amazon Nashville office