Here's how much snow fell in your area

Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 13:15:33-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service reported snowfall totals Monday morning after the winter weather event overnight.

Snow varied in places throughout out the mid-state.

Here is a breakdown by county with the number of the most snow accumulated.

  • Beford County: 8 inches
  • Canon County: 3.5 inches
  • Cheatham County: 3 inches
  • Clay County: 1.6 inches
  • Coffee County: 4.5 inches
  • Cumberland County: 5 inches
  • Davidson County: 2.5 inches
  • Dekalb County: 6.8 inches
  • Dickson County: 1.8 inches
  • Fentress County: 5 inches
  • Giles: 3.5 inches
  • Grundy: 2 inches
  • Hickman County: 1 inch
  • Jackson County: 7 inches
  • Lawrence County: 1 inch
  • Lewis County: 2 inches
  • Marshall County: 6.8 inches
  • Maury County: 3.5 inches
  • Montgomery County: 1 inch
  • Overton County: 3.4 inches
  • Perry County: 2 inches
  • Pickett County: 3 inches
  • Puckett County: 5 inches
  • Robertson County: 0.7 inches
  • Rutherford County: 9 inches
  • Smith County: 5 inches
  • Stewart County: 0.5 inches
  • Warren County: 7 inches
  • Wayne County: 2.5 inches
  • White County: 5 inches
  • Williamson County: 5 inches
  • Wilson County: 5 inches
