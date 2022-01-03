Here's how much snow fell in your area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service reported snowfall totals Monday morning after the winter weather event overnight.
Snow varied in places throughout out the mid-state.
Here is a breakdown by county with the number of the most snow accumulated.
- Beford County: 8 inches
- Canon County: 3.5 inches
- Cheatham County: 3 inches
- Clay County: 1.6 inches
- Coffee County: 4.5 inches
- Cumberland County: 5 inches
- Davidson County: 2.5 inches
- Dekalb County: 6.8 inches
- Dickson County: 1.8 inches
- Fentress County: 5 inches
- Giles: 3.5 inches
- Grundy: 2 inches
- Hickman County: 1 inch
- Jackson County: 7 inches
- Lawrence County: 1 inch
- Lewis County: 2 inches
- Marshall County: 6.8 inches
- Maury County: 3.5 inches
- Montgomery County: 1 inch
- Overton County: 3.4 inches
- Perry County: 2 inches
- Pickett County: 3 inches
- Puckett County: 5 inches
- Robertson County: 0.7 inches
- Rutherford County: 9 inches
- Smith County: 5 inches
- Stewart County: 0.5 inches
- Warren County: 7 inches
- Wayne County: 2.5 inches
- White County: 5 inches
- Williamson County: 5 inches
- Wilson County: 5 inches