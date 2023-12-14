Here's how to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you were impacted by the deadly tornadoes that swept through Middle Tennessee, you can receive assistance from FEMA.
To apply for the disaster assistance, you can register via: 1-800-621-3362 or online at disasterassistance.gov.
Be prepared to provide the following information:
- Address and zip code
- Condition of your damaged home
- Insurance information
- Social security number
- Phone number where you can be contacted
- An address to receive mail or an email address
Funds can be sent directly to your bank account, so be prepared to provide your bank account type, account number and bank routing number.
Once you apply you'll receive a FEMA registration number. Be sure to save it as you'll need it when you contact FEMA next.
