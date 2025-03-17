Here's how to get your FREE tickets to a special Keith Urban performance

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CBS will kick off this fall with a brand new music competition show called 'The Road.'

The program will include multiple country superstars with Keith Urban as headliner and Blake Shelton as an executive producer.

The show will shine a spotlight on emerging artists who will put their touring chops to the test by literally going on the road.

Keith Urban's special performances in Nashville are slated for March 28th at Marathon Music Works and April 2 at Ryman Auditorium.

Grab your tickets now and learn more about 'The Road' HERE.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.