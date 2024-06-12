Here's how you can celebrate Juneteenth across Middle Tennessee!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Juneteenth commemorates the day, June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free.

This was around two months after Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered and the Civil War ended. It was also two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

As soon as 1866, local festivities were organized to celebrate and remember the day, but it wouldn't become a federal holiday until 2021.

Now, across the country, celebrations take place!

In Middle Tennessee, we have a number of festivals and events taking place throughout the week and on Juneteenth itself!

For example, through June 19, you can support these Black-owned restaurants participating in Taste of Freedom Restaurant Week! Check out all the deals they have going on here.

Saturday, June 15:

Music City Freedom Festival is a free event that takes place both Saturday and Sunday at historic Hadley Park. The fest will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There they'll have plenty of local food trucks, vendors and of course live music!

Black on Buchanan is being held for it's 5th year and will line the street with more than 75 vendors and community partners who all come out to celebrate the day! There will be plenty of food, live music and a kids zone as well!



Digging In: American Foodways Garden:This program will begin at 10 a.m. with a special lecture from Kelley Fanto Deetz, author of Bound to the Fire: How Virginia’s Enslaved Cooks Helped Invent American Cuisine. Tickets are $30.



Tickets are $30. Celebrate Juneteenth with a ride at Frankie Pierce Park. The Freedom Day Ride begins at 7 a.m. There will be a 25 mile self-guided route and a 10 mile route led by the Music City Dope Peddlers. Each registration comes with a ride-day pin, a t shirt and number!

Sunday, June 16:

The Nashville African American Wind Symphony will be holding a Juneteenth concert at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.



The FREE 4th Annual Juneteenth CommUNITY Festival will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will food trucks, a kid zone, a bbq cookoff and plenty of games for all to enjoy!



Bridge to Broadway Fourth Annual Block Party features a stellar lineup of hometown artists from a variety of genres, including DJ Smoke, Houston Kendrick, Daisha McBride, Singa B, Nappy Roots and more! It takes place at NMAAM and runs from noon to 8 p.m.



Wednesday, June 19:

The free Juneteenth615 celebration takes place at Fort Negley Park and will run from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. You can expect music, food trucks, fireworks and more!



From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., NMAAM will be celebrating Juneteenth with a block party! The party will take place at Food Assembly's Skydeck! It's free and open to the public and is 21+ only.



At Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, they'll have a number of conversations, including:

An Overview of Juneteenth and Tennessee’s Emancipation Day will happen at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Freed Men of Color at New Orleans at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Hannah and Aaron’s Freedom at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Alfred’s Freedom Story at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

2nd Annual Music City Juneteenth Freedom Day 5K Run/Walk

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Shelby Park! Here are the details.



Thursday, June 20:

History Unbound: Emancipation Day in Tennessee at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

