Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's how you can get cheap tickets to a concert this summer in Nashville

US Virus Outbreak Canceled Concerts
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, festival-goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
US Virus Outbreak Canceled Concerts
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:51:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer concert season is on the horizon and we have found a great deal if you wanna go see a show!

Live Nation's Concert Week gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for $25 to select shows! From May 8 through the 14th, you can visit livenation.com/promotion/concertweek and see the full list of participating acts!

How do I find out if the concert I want is part of the promotion?

First, make sure your location in set to the correct city. You will then be able to search by events, venues and artist! Once you select the event you want, look for the "Concert Week Promotion" ticket. If you do not see those words, the show is not included.

You do not need a code to access this promotion.

There's also early access for T-Mobile, RBC clients and Rakuten customers! On May 7 at 9 a.m. Central, you can get early access.

What concerts in Nashville are part of this?

Based on what's listed on the Live Nation website, the following will included. We will update as artists are added or removed.

Ascend Amphitheater

  • Billy Currington & Kip Moore – 5/18
  • Bryson Tiller – 6/23
  • Sarah McLachlan – 6/29
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & My Morning Jacket 9/18, 9/19

Bridgestone Arena

  • Niall Horan – 6/3
  • Peso Pluma – 7/30
  • Glass Animals – 8/27
  • Dierks Bentley – 9/7
  • Weezer – 9/17
  • Kings of Leon – 9/26
  • Maxwell – 9/29

Brooklyn Bowl

  • Mammoth WVH – 5/16
  • Katie Pruitt – 5/23

FirstBank Amphitheater

  • Third Eye Blind & Yellowcard – 6/30
  • New Kids On The Block – 7/16, 7/17
  • Slash – S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival – 8/14

Marathon Music Works

  • The Struts – 7/26
  • Nothing But Thieves – 10/6

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

  • Gunna – May 28
  • A Day To Remember – 7/28

Ryman Auditorium

  • Bryan Regan – 6/19
  • Iron & Wine – 8/24

Carrie recommends:

Tennessee AG is suing fertility clinic for abandoning patients

Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community