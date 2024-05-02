Here's how you can get cheap tickets to a concert this summer in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer concert season is on the horizon and we have found a great deal if you wanna go see a show!

Live Nation's Concert Week gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for $25 to select shows! From May 8 through the 14th, you can visit livenation.com/promotion/concertweek and see the full list of participating acts!

How do I find out if the concert I want is part of the promotion?

First, make sure your location in set to the correct city. You will then be able to search by events, venues and artist! Once you select the event you want, look for the "Concert Week Promotion" ticket. If you do not see those words, the show is not included.

You do not need a code to access this promotion.

There's also early access for T-Mobile, RBC clients and Rakuten customers! On May 7 at 9 a.m. Central, you can get early access.

What concerts in Nashville are part of this?

Based on what's listed on the Live Nation website, the following will included. We will update as artists are added or removed.

Ascend Amphitheater



Billy Currington & Kip Moore – 5/18

Bryson Tiller – 6/23

Sarah McLachlan – 6/29

Nathaniel Rateliff & My Morning Jacket 9/18, 9/19

Bridgestone Arena

Niall Horan – 6/3

Peso Pluma – 7/30

Glass Animals – 8/27

Dierks Bentley – 9/7

Weezer – 9/17

Kings of Leon – 9/26

Maxwell – 9/29

Brooklyn Bowl



Mammoth WVH – 5/16

Katie Pruitt – 5/23

FirstBank Amphitheater



Third Eye Blind & Yellowcard – 6/30

New Kids On The Block – 7/16, 7/17

Slash – S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival – 8/14

Marathon Music Works



The Struts – 7/26

Nothing But Thieves – 10/6

Nashville Municipal Auditorium



Gunna – May 28

A Day To Remember – 7/28

Ryman Auditorium



Bryan Regan – 6/19

Iron & Wine – 8/24

