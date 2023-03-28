Watch Now
Here's how you can help those impacted by The Covenant School shooting

Nashville School Shooting
A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 08:43:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, seven people died as a result of a shooting at The Covenant School.

Many of you are wondering how you can help after the devastating shooting. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has shared The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is accepting donations.

100 percent will go to the victims' families. You can go online to CFMT.org. You can also write them a check and mail it to their P-O box.

You can also give blood. NewsChannel 5 is partnering with the Red Cross for a blood drive tomorrow.

