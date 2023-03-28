Here's how you can help those impacted by The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, seven people died as a result of a shooting at The Covenant School.

Many of you are wondering how you can help after the devastating shooting. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has shared The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is accepting donations.

100 percent will go to the victims' families. You can go online to CFMT.org. You can also write them a check and mail it to their P-O box.

You can also give blood. NewsChannel 5 is partnering with the Red Cross for a blood drive tomorrow.