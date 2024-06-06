Here's what you can and can't bring to CMA Fest for security purposes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Keeping you safe is so important at CMA Fest. Law enforcement says there will be hundreds of extra police officers making sure things run smoothly.

Before you head out the door you should know there are some items that you cannot bring to the event which are items like cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, chairs, coolers, drones, flags, outside food and beverages, and umbrellas.

You can't bring any firearms or weapons.

Metro police say about 355 officers and sergeants will be within the downtown footprint daily for both traffic and security, in additional to the officers who already work at the Central Precinct.

Another way to stay safe is to download the CMA Connect app. It's a guide to what's happening at CMA Fest and if there is bad weather they'll send you a push notification to go to one of the designated shelters.