Here's where to find the best holiday lights around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year! It's about time to throw on a coat, grab your family and enjoy some holiday lights!
We've gathered our favorite spots to see them!
Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood
We can't have a list of beautiful seasonal decor without Cheekwood! This Nashville tradition features beautiful displays along a one-mile path! Along with the interactive features, there are also s’mores and bar stations and a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree!
You can purchase tickets here. The event runs through January 8.
Gaylord Opryland opened its 20th ICE! Exhibit in November after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19! Make the most of the holiday season all the way through January 1
This year's theme is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!
2022 FrankTown Festival of Lights
The festival of lights runs nightly rain or shine from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin! The longest drive-thru holiday lights display in the county features displays synchronized to Christmas music!
If you're out in Franklin on a Wednesday night, you can also walk the route and make s'mores over the fire pit!
The Dancing Lights of Christmas
Check out Tennessee's largest drive-thru light and music show over in Wilson County!! Tickets to the light show include more than the spectacular show! It also includes admission to Santa's village, a visit with Santa and a petting zoo!
The Dancing Lights of Christmas is open rain or shine Sunday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.
Hendersonville Festival of Lights
View the best holiday lights in the city through December 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. You can view the festival map here.