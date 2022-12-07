Here's where to find the best holiday lights around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year! It's about time to throw on a coat, grab your family and enjoy some holiday lights!

We've gathered our favorite spots to see them!

Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood

We can't have a list of beautiful seasonal decor without Cheekwood! This Nashville tradition features beautiful displays along a one-mile path! Along with the interactive features, there are also s’mores and bar stations and a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree!

You can purchase tickets here. The event runs through January 8.

ICE! at Gaylord Opryland

Gaylord Opryland opened its 20th ICE! Exhibit in November after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19! Make the most of the holiday season all the way through January 1

This year's theme is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!

2022 FrankTown Festival of Lights

The festival of lights runs nightly rain or shine from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin! The longest drive-thru holiday lights display in the county features displays synchronized to Christmas music!

If you're out in Franklin on a Wednesday night, you can also walk the route and make s'mores over the fire pit!

The Dancing Lights of Christmas

Check out Tennessee's largest drive-thru light and music show over in Wilson County!! Tickets to the light show include more than the spectacular show! It also includes admission to Santa's village, a visit with Santa and a petting zoo!

The Dancing Lights of Christmas is open rain or shine Sunday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.

Hendersonville Festival of Lights

View the best holiday lights in the city through December 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. You can view the festival map here.