Here's who is playing Live on the Green for Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Live on the Green is making its return this Labor Day weekend, and with it comes four days of music.
More festival-like, the event will feature music at Public Square Park. Live on the Green has been on hiatus since COVID-19.
Here's who to expect at this year's event.
THURSDAY
Main Stage
- Sheryl Crow
- Jenny Lewis
- Nikki Lane
- Danielle Ponder
615 Stage
- Bre Kennedy
- The Watson Twins
- Cecilia Castleman
FRIDAY
Main Stage
- Moon Taxi
- Colony House
- The Wild Feathers
- Seratones
615 Stage
- The Foxies
- The Shindellas
- Sweet Lizzy Project
SATURDAY
Main Stage
- Santigold
- Cautious Clay
- Ruby Amanfu
- The 502s
615 Stage
- *repeat repeat
- Daisha McBride
- Los Colognes
- Phillip-Michael Scales
SUNDAY
Main Stage
- Coin
- Devon Gilfillian
- Stephen Day
- Strung Like A Horse
615 Stage
- The Criticals
- Nordista Freeze
- Tayls
- Taylor Bickett
MONDAY
Main Stage
- Yola
- Arrested Development
- Patrick Droney
- SUSTO
615 Stage
- The Brummies
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
- LadyCouch
- Fulton Lee