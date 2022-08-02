Here's who is playing Live on the Green for Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Live on the Green is making its return this Labor Day weekend, and with it comes four days of music.

More festival-like, the event will feature music at Public Square Park. Live on the Green has been on hiatus since COVID-19.

Here's who to expect at this year's event.

THURSDAY

Main Stage

Sheryl Crow

Jenny Lewis

Nikki Lane

Danielle Ponder

615 Stage

Bre Kennedy

The Watson Twins

Cecilia Castleman

FRIDAY

Main Stage

Moon Taxi

Colony House

The Wild Feathers

Seratones

615 Stage

The Foxies

The Shindellas

Sweet Lizzy Project

SATURDAY

Main Stage

Santigold

Cautious Clay

Ruby Amanfu

The 502s

615 Stage

*repeat repeat

Daisha McBride

Los Colognes

Phillip-Michael Scales

SUNDAY

Main Stage

Coin

Devon Gilfillian

Stephen Day

Strung Like A Horse

615 Stage

The Criticals

Nordista Freeze

Tayls

Taylor Bickett

MONDAY

Main Stage

Yola

Arrested Development

Patrick Droney

SUSTO

615 Stage