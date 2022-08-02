Watch Now
Here's who is playing Live on the Green for Labor Day

Posted at 9:01 PM, Aug 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Live on the Green is making its return this Labor Day weekend, and with it comes four days of music.

More festival-like, the event will feature music at Public Square Park. Live on the Green has been on hiatus since COVID-19.

Here's who to expect at this year's event.

THURSDAY

Main Stage

  • Sheryl Crow
  • Jenny Lewis
  • Nikki Lane
  • Danielle Ponder

615 Stage

  • Bre Kennedy
  • The Watson Twins
  • Cecilia Castleman

FRIDAY

Main Stage

  • Moon Taxi
  • Colony House
  • The Wild Feathers
  • Seratones

615 Stage

  • The Foxies
  • The Shindellas
  • Sweet Lizzy Project

SATURDAY

Main Stage

  • Santigold
  • Cautious Clay
  • Ruby Amanfu
  • The 502s

615 Stage

  • *repeat repeat
  • Daisha McBride
  • Los Colognes
  • Phillip-Michael Scales

SUNDAY

Main Stage

  • Coin
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Stephen Day
  • Strung Like A Horse

615 Stage

  • The Criticals
  • Nordista Freeze
  • Tayls
  • Taylor Bickett

MONDAY

Main Stage

  • Yola
  • Arrested Development
  • Patrick Droney
  • SUSTO

615 Stage

  • The Brummies
  • Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
  • LadyCouch
  • Fulton Lee
