Hermitage apartment fire leaves dozens of renters displaced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Eliud Ramos, building a new life in Nashville took years of hard work.

"I moved over here from Puerto Rico eight years ago, coming with $500 in my pocket," he said.

But on Saturday afternoon the life he created went up in flames.

"In a couple minutes all the roof was on fire and we just stayed in shock," said Ramos. "We see people jumping from the windows."

His apartment was one of 20 impacted by a fire at the Avalon Apartments in Hermitage.

"I have my studio," said Ramos. "I lost everything over there. I pay a lot of money in my studio — I'm a video creator."

His home security camera captured the moment Ramos grabbed what he could and escaped.

At the front office of the complex are piles of donations, brought in by generous community members.

"I was driving by here when the fire occurred and saw on the news how devastating the damage was," said Terry McCarthy, who was dropping off household supplies.

"So when you lose everything you can use anything," said McCarthy.

As victims like Ramos start over, McCarthy said they don't have to do it alone. "Things will get better," he said. "Don't be afraid to ask for a little help."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is also helping at least 32 residents who were displaced.