Hermitage homeless encampment draws growing concerns from nearby residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brittany McCann said she lives near the homeless encampment in Hermitage off Old Hickory Boulevard.

"Over the past eight months it has probably tripled in size," she said.

It's estimated between 30 to 45 people call the camp home.

"There are drug deals several times a day at local business parking lots. There's a lot of theft going on. I've witnessed prostitution, naked women," said McCann.

Recently no trespassing signs were placed around the property, but McCann said nothing's changed.

"I root for the day that these people get housing and are able to get into recovery — get sobriety, get jobs, feel better about themselves," said McCann.

But that day may not come for a while.

"There's a prioritization team that was designed to go out and assess the locations, and for the last week and a half, they've been assessing three to five camps," said April Calvin, director of Metro's Office of Homeless Services.

She said her team is determining which camps to address first, including the one in Hermitage.

"We actually have a dedicated staff member that's dedicated to that location," said Calvin. "She's working closely with MNPD as well and she has boots on the ground in that location daily."

But McCann said time is of the essence and hopes help come soon.

"And if we don't have the housing for another 18 months, how much larger is it going to get? How many more people are going to have to suffer?" McCann said.