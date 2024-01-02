Hermitage homeless encampment set to close, offering hope for over 30 residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than two years, the homeless encampment in Hermitage is scheduled to close at the end of the month, marking a huge step towards addressing public safety concerns in the area.

The move comes as a response to pleas from local residents and businesses who repeatedly called and email city officials to clean up the camp.

Brie H. has lived in the Hermitage homeless encampment for the past two years. She shared her experience, highlighting the challenges faced by those living in the camp.

Brie's story, like many others, involves struggles with addiction, loss of custody, and vulnerability to human trafficking.

"It's been really hard because there's like a few bad apples who make it hard for everybody, so like we're not all bad," said Brie.



Metro Social Services has confirmed that staff from the Office of Homeless Services, along with volunteers, will collaborate to clear and close the camp.

Nashville has invested $50 million that bolsters temporary housing, critical wraparound services, easing rent restrictions and permanent supportive housing.

Around 30 residents, who received letters informing them of the transition to housing, are now hopeful for a fresh start.

“I still didn’t believe it because I was on a housing list two years ago. So, it was like, okay, it's probably not going to happen, but now that they're actually coming into the camp and they’re talking to us like we know we’re going to get our housing soon,” Brie said.

Brittany McCann, a Hermitage resident for over 40 years and a vocal advocate for community cleanup, expressed excitement about the news.

She highlighted the worsening conditions over the summer, with increasing amounts of trash spilling onto the streets and a rise in accidents involving residents of the encampment.

"Housing is the best solution to homelessness. What solves homelessness is housing. And we have that available due to the federal grant that we have, and it's finally being put to use," McCann said.

Council member Jordan Huffman, representing the Hermitage area, issued a statement, acknowledging the closure as a positive step for the community. Huffman recognized the encampment's role in public safety issues and expressed hope that the 35 individuals receiving housing would have a another chance at life.

"Closing this camp is a step in the right direction for the community, but we have a long way to go in our efforts to combat homelessness in Metro Nashville," Huffman said.



This move follows the city's efforts last year to remove unhoused individuals from the T-A truck stop. Between the cleanup at the truck stop and the upcoming closure in Hermitage, approximately 170 residents will be rehoused from outdoor communities, marking a substantial stride in the city's commitment to supporting its vulnerable population.