Hermitage, Mt. Juliet Residents Spot Cows On The Loose

HERMITAGE, Tenn. - It was a slightly strange sight in Davidson and Wilson counties when several cows decided to walk around the streets and even stop at a gas station.

The cows were spotted this weekend in Hermitage and Mt. Juliet.

One viewer sent us photos of the cows at a Kwik Sak location on Lebanon Pike.

Not long after, another viewer sent us a video (view in the video player above) of the cows walking down Lebanon Pike In Mt. Juliet.

Witnesses said police were out rounding up the cows. An official told us they have not yet determined where the cows came from.