He's about to bike 1,500 miles in memory of his mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A strength and conditioning coach at Franklin Road Academy says his current job has helped him prepare for a staggering goal he's about to take on. There's a beautiful reason behind it.

"I'm just trying to log as many hours as possible," said Addrian Frederick, just before resuming his biking training. "I'm just trying to get used to being on the bike for six to eight hours at a time. Florida's going to be really hot, so I'm trying to get my body prepared for it."

To understand the journey he's about to take, you have to understand why he's taking it. Addrian's mother is named Sophie.

"Grew up with my brother and sister," Addrian said. "My mom was a single mom. She worked all these jobs to support us. We never knew we didn't have a lot of money. We always had what we needed. She was a huge believer in God, and that's where I got my faith from."

"The monkey, she used to draw on the refrigerator before she left our dinner list and went to work," Addrian said, referring to a small monkey sketch tattoo on his forearm.

"She was diagnosed with breast and lung cancer in September of 2022," he continued. "She passed away November 28. It hit pretty quick."

In memory of his mother, on June 19 Addrian will leave from his mother's grave site in Indiana and bike all the way to Miami, Florida.

"We'll say a little prayer before we hit the road," Addrian said. "I'll be wearing a bracelet with her ashes in it. She wanted to go to the beach one more time before she passed away. This is how we'll make sure it happens."

Addrian said it's going to be about 1,500 miles traveled. He hopes he's going to make it in about 20 days.

All along the way, Addrian will be raising money for organizations that support single mothers and families in need through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"I feel she's always with me," Addrian said. "She's looking over. I see her in other people. We can give back in her honor."

Addrian said the journey will be documented on Instagram at @sophssquad.

If you'd like to donate, visit here.