He's been a soldier, a veterinarian, and a chicken farmer. At 89, he's creating greeting cards

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — As a child, Robert Good never guessed he'd spend one chapter of his life serving in the military, another chapter working as a veterinarian, and another chapter as a chicken farmer. At 89 years old, Robert is in the fourth chapter.

"I started drawing all sorts of things," Robert said between sketching a bird. "I had a big package of colored pencils, and I'd draw and color with them. I try to paint a little bit every day. Butterflies and hummingbirds are my favorite."

He signs each work with "Opa," the name his grandchildren call him.

So, what sent a veteran veterinarian chicken farmer in this new artistic direction? A few years ago, Robert's wife was injured by a fall. She was recovering in the hospital.

"I sat down and drew a monarch butterfly, and I took it over there to her," Robert remembered. "Every day I'd take her a butterfly. She said, 'you're getting better at this.'"

With her encouragement, Robert walked into Riverside Antiques in Columbia to meet owner Julie Malone.

"Every piece has a story, but the most interesting part is when a person comes in and tells you their story," Julie said. "That's what happened with Opa."

Robert presented her with greeting cards he'd created.

"I could not believe how beautiful they were," Julie continued. "I am selling his cards exclusively at Riverside Antiques now. No one can believe that he just started."

That's just it. Robert is proving it's never too late for a new chapter.

"He's very inspirational," Julie said. "He's showing the world you don't have to be one thing. You can do many different things well. The fact he's found something else he's passionate about is wonderful."

A man with four life chapters says, at 89, he's planning to have another two chapters. So, what will be the next direction Robert's life will veer?

"I'm gonna come up with something else," he smiled. "It's wide open. I can't sit still. Who knows?"