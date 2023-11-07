'He's such a beautiful soul to me': Prominent Nashville artist creates Jelly Roll portrait

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A prominent local artist creates portraits of famous figures in his own unique style. Some Nashville names have made it into his work. That's just happened again with a name that's been in the news for all his good work lately; singer Jelly Roll.

Overlooking the studio of artist Wayne Brezinka is a self portrait.

"I feel like that little kid, which is me at 7, is speaking to me as an adult at 55," Wayne said, glancing over at a portrait of a freckled kid with red hair. "I'm reminded that little kid is still in me, and he's teaching me."

That self portrait is a reminder to Wayne of all the parts and complexities that make up someone's story. That's what Wayne puts into the many subjects that make up his art. Past work includes a portrait of Fred Rogers, which was at one time on display at the Nashville Public Library.

"This was one of Fred's bowties that was in his collection," Wayne said, showcasing the tangible items that made up the portrait. "This is a pair of glasses Fred owned."

Another piece was a portrait of Kurt Cobain.

"We have a public side we portray to people, and then we have an internal side we keep private," Wayne explained.

Though their stories are all so very different, Wayne is just drawn to certain people as subjects. Someone has just commanded his attention again; singer Jelly Roll.

"To me, that's just phenomenal to have an individual who rises above and gives back to the community," Wayne said.

Beyond charitable work, Wayne is also struck by Jelly Roll's openness about his past. That includes his arrest as a teen on robbery charges. All of that and the chart success today have gone into Wayne's latest piece.

"I'm unpacking his life story," Wayne said, showing his new portrait of Jelly Roll. "It's where he has come from and come out of, a poor neighborhood in Antioch, born in 1984 in Tennessee. He would hand out cassette tapes, sell mix tapes out of his trunk as an up-and-coming rapper. There's a black Bible. He's a very spiritual man. There's prescription bottles and rolled imitation marijuana joints here, just with the stigma around addiction."

Wayne's piece has been seen on a billboard in the city, and he's also experienced a truly great moment; a message from Jelly Roll himself.

A message from Jelly Roll's Instagram to Wayne read; "This is incredible. I'm blown away by this."

"He's such a beautiful soul to me, that I was moved to bring him to life through my art," Wayne said.

We asked Wayne where the portrait will end up. He told us he hopes Jelly Roll will someday own it.