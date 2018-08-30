Hickman County Inmate Walks Away From Work Detail

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. - A search has gotten underway in Hickman County after an inmate walked away from work detail.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old James Jenkins had been assigned to trash detail when he walked away from his working party at the Hickman County Jail.

He left around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jenkins is considered a non-violent offender and was in trustee status.

Officials said he’s believed to be in the Centerville area but could be trying to make his way to Hurricane Mills in Humphreys County.

Jenkins is 5’10”, weighs 245 pounds and has multiple tattoos on his neck. He may no longer be wearing his orange prison uniform.

Anyone with information should call 931-729-6143.