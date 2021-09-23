High-dollar hive heist by bee burglars in Rutherford County

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Honey is often referred to as liquid gold, and some thieves seem to have taken that to heart.

Rutherford County detectives are investigating after someone stole thousands of dollars worth of bees.

If the thieves had dropped one of those heavy hives, they would have found themselves in a cloud of very angry bees.

Now, this crime qualifies as a felony. A total of three hives, loaded with thousands of bees and gallons of honey, were stolen overnight from Mischa Nemeth's property off Barfield Road in Lascassas.

Nemeth tells me the largest one likely weighed more than 400 pounds.

Whoever took the hives had to know what they were doing -- likely wearing protective covering and using a truck to haul them away.

Such thefts are rare, but do happen.

A swarm of bees alone can sell for hundreds of dollars -- and have you checked the cost of local honey lately? It's not cheap.

Nemeth estimates the value of the hives taken at more than $3,000.

Making things worse, these were sentimental and had been in the family for years.

They were heirloom bees taken from a huge hive found in the wall of his mother's home, which was built back in 1837.

Anyone with information on the theft of these hives is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.