High-profile trial of accused mass murderer postponed

Judge made decision over the weekend
Michael Cummins is awaiting trial for the murders of eight people in Sumner County back in 2019. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Apr 10, 2023
WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — The much-anticipated trial of accused mass murderer Michael Cummins has been postponed, NewsChannel5 has confirmed.

The case dates back to April of 2019 in Westmoreland. Cummins is charged with killing eight people. Six bodies were found in a home in Westmoreland. Two others were found at a separate location.

Those dead include Cummins' parents, an uncle, and a child.

The first of two trials was set to begin Wednesday, April 12. A jury was set to be brought in from another county and sequestered.

But, over the weekend, Judge Dee Gay decided to put the trial on hold indefinitely. It's still not clear why.

Cummins' trials have been postponed and rescheduled over the years as he underwent mental evaluations to determine his fitness for trial. There were also delays due to COVID-19.

The defense is expected to mount an insanity defense.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

A new trial date has not been set.

In the meantime, Cummins remains locked up without bond in Riverbend Maximum Security Prison.

