High Road Academy student charged for threats against school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student of the High Road Academy alternative charter school in Nashville was arrested Friday for making threats against the school.

Omarian Pickett, 18, reportedly "threatened acts of violence against the school" after he refused to give his cell phone to employees of the school Friday morning, according to witness testimony shared with the Metro Nashville Police Department. School policy for High Road Academy does not allow students to have cell phones while on campus.

Metro police officers were called to the school after the alleged threats were made. Pickett was arrested and has been charged with making threats of violence against a school and false reporting of a threat.

Pickett was also arrested on Jan. 5 for reportedly calling the school in October to make threats after he was sent home earlier in the day "for causing a disturbance and threatening teachers," says Metro police.

Pickett remains in jail and is being held on $10,000 bond