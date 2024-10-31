High school junior arrested in Nashville for loaded gun in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested a Nashville high schooler Thursday morning for bringing a loaded handgun to campus.
Authorities said a 16-year-old at Pearl Cohn High School had a loaded handgun in his backpack.
The 11th grader was taken into custody by school resource officers. He is charged in Juvenile Court for possession of a weapon on school property.
In Middle Tennessee this fall, NewsChannel 5 has tracked 26 arrests of students threatening schools or bringing firearms to campus.
