High School Senior From Manchester Killed In Accidental Shooting

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - A high school senior in Manchester was killed in an accidental shooting.

Paul Parsley, assistant principal of Coffee County Central High School, confirmed Austin P. Davis passed away.

Details on the shooting were not released, but school officials confirmed it was accidental that was not school-related.

Parsley released the following statement:

“The faculty, staff, and students off Coffee County Central High are saddened by the loss of one of our senior students, Austin P. Davis. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. Coffee County Central High will have student support services available for students who need help with the grieving process on Tuesday and through the rest of the week.”

A candlelight vigil has been planned for 7 p.m. Monday at the high school on Red Raider Drive.