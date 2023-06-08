High school students calling on the removal of school resource officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council has a few weeks to make necessary revisions to the Mayor's proposed $3.2 billion budget.

The budget includes increased funding for various city departments. One plan is to introduce police officers in Metro schools without assigned School Resource Officers (SROs). While some students may support this measure, there are some who opposed the idea.

Seamus Purdy, a student at Hillsboro High, and Erin Joyce, a student at the University School of Nashville, highlighted key issues they seek to address, including combating the school-to-prison pipeline, reducing the presence of SROs and reinstating community education programs statewide.

Both are the founders of the Tennessee Student Union, and they expressed frustration at the lack of attention given to student voices.

"Students are people. We have voices. While we've made these voices loud in the past, they've not really been listened to," said Joyce.

Now, these students are taking their fight directly to the Metro Council. The Mayor's proposed budget allocates over $15 million in additional funds for the Metro Police, with nearly $4 million dedicated to hiring additional SROs.

The ultimate goal is to have an officer stationed in every school, a response prompted by The Covenant School shooting. However, not all students believe that increasing the police presence is the appropriate solution.

"We don't want a greater police presence in schools. We want more proactive measures. We want more counselors and mental health support. These resources are essential for the well-being and development of our student communities," said Purdy.

Instead of investing in additional SROs, the students are urging the reallocation of funds toward psychologists, emotional counselors, nurses, and social workers within the school system. They argue that addressing students' mental health needs and fostering a supportive environment are more effective means of ensuring their success.

The students have also called for a portion of the police budget to be redirected to revive the community education commission. Nashville Community Education closed on June 30, 2021. It offered art, fitness and financial classes.

Metro Council members can make amendments to the proposed budget and adopt a substitute operating budget by June 20.

The charter deadline for Council to pass a balanced budget and property tax levy ordinances is June 30.

If they can't, the mayor's version of the budget goes into effect.