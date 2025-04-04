High water forces RV owners to evacuate park

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The urgency to move Michael Adams' RV kept him very busy amid severe weather dominating Middle Tennessee.

"The dam burst at the RV park, and then they sent us an alert to evacuate," said Adams.

All of the commotion involving the rising water at the RV park in Millersville happened at the same time.

"It was a super dangerous situation that escalated very quickly," said Adams.

A video he took shows his friends helping to move RVs while people wade through fast water, frantic to get out.

"That's my neighbor; I was right next to her. I'm already over there leaving," said Adams.

Then all of the rushing stopped. Adams and his friends found themselves down the street at Millersville City Hall.

Other RV owners moved to the nearby Save A-Lot. They can't take their RVs back there, so they sip and acknowledge the irony.

"The perfect name for the situation is Save A-Lot," said Adams.

Of course, for Adams, it's inevitable to think about what could have happened.

"If this would have happened at night, some people would have gotten washed away," said Adams.

One thing brought all these guys together because none of them say they're from around here.

"We are here building the Titans Stadium," said Adams.

Adams' work as a crane operator for the new Nissan Stadium starts bright and early Friday morning.

He pilots both a crane and his current predicament.

"Sitting here trying to figure out what we are going to do next," said Adams.

