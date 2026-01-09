Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 70 blocked in both directions by the Nashville Fire as they respond to a barn fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Highway 70 is currently blocked in both directions by the Nashville Fire as they respond to a barn fire.

Officials say the fire is at 8514 HWY 70 and all lanes are blocked at this time.

You're asked to take an alternate route if possible. The highway will remain closed for approximately the next 4 hours

