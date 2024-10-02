Highway 70 Jane Doe finally gets her name back: Family identifies Ashley Fuller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a heartbreaking revelation, the identity of "Highway 70 Jane Doe" has finally been confirmed as 19-year-old Ashley Fuller. Her remains were discovered in an abandoned house on Thanksgiving Day in 2020, a case that has haunted her family for years.

Ashley, remembered as a vibrant sister, daughter, and friend, had a personality that radiated joy.

“She had a zest for life. She was fun and loved to make people laugh,” her mother, Mary Wilson, recalled. However, the last time Mary spoke to Ashley was on August 9, 2020, when concern began to mount as her daughter went silent.

Mary's worry deepened after Ashley missed her sister's wedding. Despite reaching out multiple times, Ashley was unreachable, prompting Mary to report her missing to the Maury County Sheriff's Office. However, authorities initially declined to take action, citing Ashley's history of running away and her status as an adult.

The months turned into years of searching and hoping, until a recent development brought clarity. Last month, Mary stumbled upon a Facebook group featuring a sketch of the Jane Doe, complete with a distinctive wrist tattoo.

“That's my daughter. It looked too much like her,” Mary said, overwhelmed with emotion. “When I saw the sketch, it was like I was looking at myself.”

Ashley’s remains were located on Highway 70 South, and while police are not currently suspecting foul play, Mary says they have labeled the case an accidental overdose.

However, Mary is not convinced. “The way she was found just really leads me to believe there were other suspicious activities going on in relation to her death,” she said.

She even presented evidence she found to MNPD detectives.

In honor of Ashley and to seek justice, Mary and her friends have created a Facebook page dedicated to raising awareness about her case and the plight of other unidentified victims.

As they seek answers, Mary hopes that sharing Ashley's story will bring attention to the issue of missing persons and the importance of identifying those without a voice.

Currently, Ashley rests in a grave marked "Jane Doe" in Nashville. The family is actively raising funds to have her exhumed, cremated, and brought home.

﻿Donations can be made at First Farmers Bank 128 N Main St, Mt. Pleasant, TN 38474.

Please make checks payable to Mary Wilson FBO Ashley Fuller so they know which account to apply it to.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com)