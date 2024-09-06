Weapon found on Hillsboro High campus Friday leads to lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hillsboro High School was on lockdown Friday after a weapon was found on campus.

Police added that the student was quickly located and brought into the office without incident.

There is no indication that the student intended to use the weapon on campus and the lockdown has since been lifted.

