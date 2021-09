NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say a senior at Hillwood High School in Nashville has been charged with bringing a gun to school.

Police say school resource officers arrested the 17-year-old on Monday.

According to police, the nine-millimeter handgun, which was loaded with eight rounds, was found in his backpack during a random search.

The teen was charged at juvenile detention with unlawful gun possession on school property.