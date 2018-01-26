Hiring Freeze, Cuts Proposed To Save Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Mayor Megan Barry proposed a hiring freeze and millions of dollars in cuts to Metro programs to save Nashville General Hospital.

While Metro provided the hospital with an additional $16 million in 2016 and $10 million last year, this is the first time the money could come from cuts from other departments and due to a hiring freeze.

Here's a breakdown of where 2.4 million of the dollars would come from and where the cuts would be made:

There would be cuts to the

Employee Tuition Reimbursement Pilot Program

Stormwater Contingency

Small Business Incentive Fund

Nashville Construction readiness Partnership

Housing Incentive Pilot Program

Historic Preservation Grant Program.

The Mayor's Office also proposed to get at least $2 million through a freeze in hiring and promotions for all Metro Departments, but exceptions are possible on a case-by-case basis. Metro offices would also have to make targeted savings in every department.

The rest of the funds, which could be more than $10 million, would come from the city's savings account, which they try to avoid taking money from.

The proposal came after Mayor Barry proposed stopping inpatient care at the hospital, but saw pushback from the community it serves.

Nashville General Hospital officials and workers held a press conference following Friday's announcement.

The Nashville General Hospital lobby is filled with doctors, nurses, and supporters. pic.twitter.com/ewPEyRvk4W — Jesse Knutson (@JesseKnutsonNC5) January 26, 2018