His kids go to The Covenant School. He's now asking for red flag laws on behalf of Southern Baptists.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While usually quiet on the gun debate, Southern Baptists have now spoken out about the need for more aggressive firearm policies after The Covenant School shooting.

The gunman killed six people at the Christian school in Green Hills, where police ultimately shot the assailant. Of those six victims, three of them were 9-year-old children.

Brent Leatherwood — president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission within the Southern Baptist Convention — wrote an open letter to Gov. Bill Lee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and every member of the legislature about his stance. He has three children who attend The Covenant School. Not only does he deal with the SBC, Leatherwood previously worked in politics, where he was the executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party.

"In many ways, the horrific events of that day went far beyond the six victims, seven families, school community, and church congregation to a catastrophe that was felt statewide," Leatherwood wrote. "As leaders for our state, I know you have felt the effects of that day in unique ways. Tennesseans have placed their trust in you to guide and steward our state, particularly in times of tragedy. This is one of those moments."

Quoting scripture, Leatherwood wrote that those who identify as Christians in the assembly know that it's not a calling to take lightly.

"As officials of the state, you have the authority to act in any number of contexts to oppose evil and protect innocent lives," Leatherwood wrote. "As it relates to schools and the vulnerable lives of children, I would submit you have an obligation to do so. Moreover, you have an opportunity now to respond in a way that is loving, protective of our liberties, and consistent with God’s design for the state."

The topic of gun legislation has become a powerful tool in the Tennessee General Assembly. Gov. Bill Lee proposed a red flag law last week in a press conference alone. No members in the supermajority of the Republican party have surged forward to take the lead on legislation nor stood with him in the press conference.

Leatherwood said he supported Lee's efforts, and he reminded the assembly that Southern Baptists comprise more than one-fifth of the state's population.

"This proposal restrains evil," Leatherwood wrote. "Yes, it is true we live in a world tainted by terrible acts and deeds, but that is never an excuse for inaction. While it may not prevent every instance of this sort of violence, it will prevent some, and thereby save innocent lives. That should be more than enough reason to advance this proposal."

Among this happening, lawmakers are trying to approve a budget and adjourn early, which would discontinue the debate for any new gun laws in 2023. Democrats said they were on board with Lee's plan, and they had been waiting for Republicans to make a move forward for this type of policy.

"Other voices are saying there is too little time left in this legislative session to consider such a proposal," Leatherwood wrote. "Little credence should be given to that. As stated above, one of government’s purposes is the protection of our essential liberties, especially the right to life. Now is the time to act. Safeguarding the lives of Tennesseans is worth the small effort required to extend the legislative work period and reopen committees if necessary."