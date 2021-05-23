Hispanic Family Foundation hosts recovery event for flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly two months ago flooding devastated parts of Middle Tennessee, but today many are still suffering from the aftermath of the damage.

That’s why the Hispanic Family Foundation hosted a multi-agency center at Plaza Mariachi on Nolensville Pike.

Organizations like FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and others were on hand to assist renters, home owners and business owners still recovering from the floods.

The one-stop-shop offered translators on site to ensure everyone had access to recovery resources.

"Well SBA makes loans, FEMA gives out grants. We make loans, but our loans can help people out because we can lend up to $200,000 just for structural damage, up to $40,000 for their content," said Public Affairs Specialist for the Small Business Administration, Angel Class.

The public event will continue Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during the week. The event will be closed for Memorial Day weekend but will resume June 1 through the following weekend.