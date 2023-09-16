Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, and NAHCC has big plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "We are a stronger and more vibrant city because of our Hispanic community. May it grow and prosper and be part of Nashville's future greatness," Mayor John Cooper said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, and on on Friday, September 15, Nashville Mayor Cooper and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NAHCC) members joined together for the official kick-off.

"As the board chair of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NAHCC), I'm deeply honored to welcome you all today as we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. This month is a celebration of the rich contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities to our society," Claudia Zuazua said.

Hispanic Heritage Month was started in 1988 by President Lyndon Johnson, who expanded it from a week to a month. Highlights for the month this year include women entrepreneur empowerment, engagement and support group activities, music, arts and culture, civic engagement and more.

"In Nashville, Hispanics constitute more than 14 percent of the population at more than 100,000 and at least 7 percent of the state of Tennessee, at 479,187,000. This is what makes our country strong," Yuri Cunza, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said.

During this month, the NAHCC will recognize the business contributions of many members and non-members in the surrounding community. They have a calendar of events online that includes the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Conference and the 19th Excellence in Business and Community Awards.

"With more than twenty business and community programs and events honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, we expect our 2023 celebration to be a memorable experience as we celebrate 19 years of recognizing the contributions of those who help make our city the best place to live, work and visit. Please join us!" Cunza said.