Hispanic Heritage Month: The man behind iconic country music fashion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may not know him, but you know many of his clients.

"Like John Wayne, Gregory Peck, and what have you," said fashion designer Manuel Cuevas, just to name a few.

Cuevas has designed for some of Hollywood's biggest names including Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, and dignitaries including presidents and royalty.

“The fanfare of Hollywood — I really love it, come on," said Cuevas. "Being friends with so many artists and actresses it’s just fun.”

But Cuevas’ said he has humble beginnings. “I was born in a beautiful little town called Coalcomán Michoacán in Mexico.”

He started designing from a young age before eventually making his way to Hollywood.

“I think it didn’t take more than 16, 18 months when I went from a salary of a dollar an hour to a lot of money," he said. "I started working for the Rat Pack, for the studios in Hollywood.”

His favorite client? "The Lone Ranger," said Cuevas.

The designer makes only one-of-a-kind garments, much like his unique clients. “You know everybody has history,” he said. “You got to know your personalities, you got to know the person you’re making clothes for.”

At 88 years old, Cuevas said his best work is yet to come and he has no plans of slowing down.

“It’s fun to see people coming in and walking out so happy with what I made for them," he said.