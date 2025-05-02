Historic architecture stands as testament to Nashville's past amid downtown's modern glass towers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As modern glass towers continue to redefine Nashville's downtown landscape, historic buildings like the Frost Building offer a glimpse into the city's architectural past that some say would be impossible to recreate today.

"What I am most impressed with is the architecture that is still here," said Diane Keal, who is visiting downtown Nashville while staying in her son's apartment.

Between the gleaming new high-rises, Keal has discovered beauty that has withstood the test of time in the form of historic structures with intricate details and craftsmanship.

Ellen Heard, president of Historic Nashville Inc., believes these architectural treasures couldn't and wouldn't be recreated in modern times.

"It is not just the craftsmanship, it is the cost of materials for the granite, the limestone. It would have been expensive to make at the time, but it would be extraordinarily expensive to recreate now," said Heard.

Historic Nashville Inc. works to preserve the city's architectural history, including buildings like the Frost Building, which was constructed in 1913 by one of several Christian publishing companies operating in Nashville at that time.

"You could theoretically build a much taller building on this site," said Heard.

Instead, the nonprofit will collaborate with GBX Group, the new owners of the Frost Building. The company uses Historic Nashville Inc.'s easement program to preserve it and maintain an important piece of Nashville's architectural heritage.

"It is really a way to make the preservation of these smaller buildings make sense in a city," said Heard.

Keal appreciates the detailed craftsmanship that went into these historic structures.

"I'm impressed with everything from the gargoyles and details on everything from the ironwork to the pieces around the doors and windows," said Keal.

She worries about what might be lost with continued development that doesn't consider historical significance.

"More glass, more construction without regard for the history of the place," said Keal, reflecting on the beauty she sees during her stay in Nashville.

"I just think it is fascinating," said Keal.

