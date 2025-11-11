Historic Donoho Hotel in Red Boiling Springs engulfed in flames, no word on injuries

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three fire stations have responded to the scene of a fire at the Donoho Hotel in Red Boiling Springs.

At this time there are no word on any injuries, but the structure appears to be engulfed in flames.

Built in 1916, the Donoho is one of three hotels remaining from the early-20th century resort boom at Red Boiling Springs, and the last of the great white frame hotels with full-length two-story verandas.

Although it has changed ownership several times, the Donoho has remained in operation continuously since its opening. In 1986, the hotel and several outbuildings were added to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district.

